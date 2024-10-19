Join Our Team and Work From Anywhere
At Dealsbe, we’re passionate about helping developers and startups find the best deals on essential software and tools. As we grow, we’re looking for talented individuals who share our vision and are excited to contribute to our mission.
We're Hiring: Community Manager
We’re searching for a dynamic Community Manager to join our team. As the voice of Dealsbe, you’ll be responsible for building, managing, and nurturing our growing community of developers. You’ll engage with users, manage conversations, and create a thriving space where developers can discover and share the best deals.
What You’ll Do:
- Engage with the developer community across our platforms
- Foster a positive, active, and inclusive environment
- Respond to user inquiries and feedback
- Promote and share the latest deals for developers and startups
- Collaborate with the team to improve user experience
Who We’re Looking For:
- Strong communication skills
- Experience in community management or social media engagement
- Passion for technology and understanding of developer tools
- Self-motivated and proactive with a love for building relationships