Join Our Team and Work From Anywhere

At Dealsbe, we’re passionate about helping developers and startups find the best deals on essential software and tools. As we grow, we’re looking for talented individuals who share our vision and are excited to contribute to our mission.

We're Hiring: Community Manager

We’re searching for a dynamic Community Manager to join our team. As the voice of Dealsbe, you’ll be responsible for building, managing, and nurturing our growing community of developers. You’ll engage with users, manage conversations, and create a thriving space where developers can discover and share the best deals.

What You’ll Do:

Engage with the developer community across our platforms

Foster a positive, active, and inclusive environment

Respond to user inquiries and feedback

Promote and share the latest deals for developers and startups

Collaborate with the team to improve user experience

Who We’re Looking For: