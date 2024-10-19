Airtable is a no-code database solution designed to streamline your business operations. It combines the simplicity of spreadsheets with the power of a database, making it the perfect tool for team collaboration.

With Airtable, you can store, modify, and share data effortlessly. Its AI features enable automatic categorization, data tagging, and even generating summaries, eliminating the need for technical expertise. Whether you're a startup or an established business, Airtable offers endless opportunities to optimize your workflow without any coding.

How to Use Airtable Promo Codes

Using Airtable promo codes is simple and can be done during the checkout process. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Choose Your Plan: Visit Airtable's pricing page and select the plan that suits your needs. Apply the Code: During checkout, look for a "Promo Code" or "Discount Code" field. Enter the Code: Input the promo code into the field and click "Apply." Complete the Purchase: After the discount is applied, proceed to finalize your purchase.

Alternatively, if you're a nonprofit or educational organization, you can apply for Airtable's special discount program, which offers a 50% discount on Team plans. Follow these steps:

Verify Eligibility: Ensure your organization is a registered nonprofit or accredited educational institution. Submit an Application: Provide the necessary documentation for Airtable to verify your status. Wait for Approval: Airtable typically responds within ten business days.

FAQs About Airtable Promo Codes

What kind of organizations are eligible for discounted plans?

Nonprofits and accredited educational organizations are eligible. However, government offices, churches, political organizations, and private foundations do not qualify.

How much is the discount for nonprofit and educational organizations?

Qualifying organizations receive a 50% discount on Airtable's Team plans, reducing the price to $12/user/month.

Can students apply for discounts?

Yes, students with an .edu email address can apply for discounted Airtable plans. If a student doesn't have an .edu email, they may still be eligible by submitting additional verification.

Does the discount apply to Airtable AI?

No, the Airtable AI feature is not included in discounted nonprofit and educational plans.

Can I combine a promo code with a nonprofit discount?

No, the nonprofit discount and promo codes cannot be combined. The nonprofit discount is exclusive to qualified organizations.

Using Airtable not only simplifies data management but also offers significant savings through promo codes and special discounts for educational and nonprofit users. With this guide, you're all set to enjoy the benefits of Airtable while making the most of your budget.