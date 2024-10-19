Apify is a powerful platform designed for startups and developers to collect online data at scale. With over 2,000 ready-made tools, or "Actors," available on the Apify Store, it's easy to scrape data from various websites for tasks like sentiment analysis, market research, and price comparison.

Whether you need to scrape social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok or get detailed data from Google Maps or Amazon, Apify offers flexible, automated tools that integrate seamlessly with other services. Their scrapers support a variety of industries, helping startups scale operations by leveraging web data for growth.

To support startups, Apify offers a 30% discount on their Scale plan, designed to help small businesses tap into the power of data scraping at a reduced cost.

How to Use the Apify Promo Code

Using the Apify promo code is simple. Follow these steps to apply the discount:

Sign up for Apify -- First, if you don't already have an Apify account, create one using your company email. Fill out the form -- Complete the application form available on the Apify website. Make sure your startup meets the eligibility criteria outlined in the FAQs. Wait for approval -- The Apify team will review your application. If your startup qualifies, they'll send you a discount code. Apply the code -- Once you receive the code, go to the billing section of your Apify account. Enter the promo code, and your discount will be applied to the Scale plan.

By following these steps, you can start scraping data right away, using Apify's tools at a reduced rate.

FAQs About Apify Promo Codes

How do I qualify for the Apify startup discount?

To qualify for the 30% discount, your company must be a startup that meets certain criteria. These include the size of your business and how long it has been operating. Detailed eligibility requirements are listed in the application form on Apify's website.

How long does it take to receive the promo code?

After submitting your application, Apify typically takes a few days to review and respond. If your application is successful, the discount code will be sent to the email you provided during sign-up.

Can I use the discount on any Apify plan?

The 30% discount is specifically for Apify's Scale plan, which is designed for startups. This plan offers enhanced features, such as access to Professional Services and custom web scraping solutions.

What if I need a more customized solution?

Apify also provides Professional Services for businesses with unique web scraping needs. This includes custom solutions, enterprise-level support, and integrations. You can learn more about these services on their website or by contacting their team.