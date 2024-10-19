AskYourDatabase is an intuitive no-code platform that lets users generate database queries and visualize data without SQL. Ideal for marketers, solopreneurs, and support teams, it enables data analysis through natural language, turning complex data into simple insights. Here's a guide on AskYourDatabase features and how to use promo codes to unlock even greater value.

Description

AskYourDatabase removes the technical barrier to data querying, allowing users to ask questions directly to their databases without SQL. The platform supports various integrations, including Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, OpenAI, and PostgreSQL, making it versatile for multiple industries.

Available as both a desktop app and a website chatbot, AskYourDatabase provides GDPR-compliant data handling, visualization tools, and export capabilities. Plans include Professional and Ultimate, with options for scaling as the team needs to grow.

Each license tier unlocks specific features:

License Tier 1 ($69): Includes one chatbot and unlimited GPT-3.5 queries.

License Tier 2 ($159): Adds support for GPT-4 queries and allows up to 3 users.

License Tier 3 ($299): Enables full customization and branding with up to 5 users and multiple chatbots.

All tiers provide lifetime access to the software, eliminating the need for ongoing subscription fees.

How to Use a Promo Code

Applying a promo code for AskYourDatabase is straightforward and can help reduce the initial purchase cost. Here's how to redeem your promo code:

Choose a license tier on the AskYourDatabase website. Click 'Buy Now' to proceed to checkout. Enter the promo code in the discount box on the checkout page. Click 'Apply' to update the price with the discounted rate. Complete the purchase to finalize the transaction.

You can upgrade or downgrade your plan within 60 days of purchase, so choose the tier that best matches your team's needs.

FAQ

Can I use AskYourDatabase without SQL knowledge?

A: Absolutely! AskYourDatabase allows users to query databases using natural language, so no SQL experience is needed.

Does AskYourDatabase integrate with other tools?

A: Yes, it integrates with popular databases like Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, OpenAI, and PostgreSQL for seamless data access.

Are upgrades available for lifetime licenses?

A: Yes, within 60 days, you can upgrade or downgrade between 5 license tiers as your needs evolve.

Can I customize the chatbot with my brand's logo?

A: With License Tier 3 and higher, users can brand the chatbot, adding custom logos for a more personalized experience.

Does AskYourDatabase provide a money-back guarantee?

A: Yes, AskYourDatabase offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to ensure satisfaction.