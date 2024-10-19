Beefree is a no-code HTML email builder designed to make email marketing easier for individuals, teams, and agencies. Whether you're crafting a quick email campaign or developing a large-scale marketing project, Beefree helps you create stunning and responsive email templates without needing any coding knowledge. With its easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface and collaboration features, Beefree enhances your workflow and ensures your emails are professional and mobile-friendly.

Beefree offers four main pricing plans---Starter, Professional, Business, and Enterprise---each tailored to meet the needs of different users. The Starter plan is free and perfect for small projects, offering mobile design mode, integrations with email-sending platforms, and access to over 1,700 templates. The Professional plan is ideal for solo creators or small teams, giving access to unlimited exports, organizational tools, and customizable user roles for $25/month. For larger teams, the Business plan provides additional collaboration features and advanced style guidelines for $133.33/month.

No matter which plan you choose, Beefree allows you to design responsive emails quickly and easily, ensuring a professional look on any device. And now, with the promo codes available, you can get started for less.

How to Use Beefree Promo Codes

Using a promo code on Beefree is straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you apply your code:

Select Your Plan: Choose from the Starter, Professional, Business, or Enterprise plans based on your project needs. Proceed to Checkout: After selecting your plan, go to the checkout page. Enter Promo Code: Look for the "Enter Promo Code" field during the checkout process. Enter your promo code (e.g., BEE50OFF) and click apply. See the Discount: Once applied, you'll see the discount reflected in the final price. Complete Purchase: Finish your checkout process with the discounted price and enjoy your savings.

Popular Promo Codes

BEE50OFF: Get 50% off the first 12 months of the Professional or Business plans.

STARTERFREE: Enjoy two months free when you upgrade to any paid plan from the Starter plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does the Professional plan include?

The Professional plan is best for small teams and solo creators. It includes unlimited email exports, customizable user roles, and access to all organizational tools, making it a great fit for those needing more control over their email design process.

Can I upgrade from the Starter plan later?

Yes, you can upgrade from the Starter plan to a paid plan at any time. Promo codes like STARTERFREE let you try out the Professional or Business plans for two months at no cost.

What happens if I cancel my paid plan?

If you cancel your paid plan, you will be downgraded to the free Starter plan. You'll lose access to premium features but can continue using Beefree's free tools.

Can I try a paid plan for free?

Yes, Beefree offers a 15-day free trial on both the Professional and Business plans. No credit card is required, making it easy to explore advanced features without commitment.

Is Beefree good for large teams?

Yes, Beefree's Business and Enterprise plans are designed for larger teams and organizations. These plans offer features like built-in approval workflows, advanced style guidelines, and multi-brand environments, ensuring that larger teams can collaborate efficiently.