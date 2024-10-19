Bubble is a no-code programming platform that empowers you to build, host, and scale web applications without needing engineers or coding expertise. Whether you need to create a marketplace, customer management tools, or even a SaaS product, Bubble makes it easy and efficient to bring your ideas to life. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface lets you design pixel-perfect web apps without worrying about backend infrastructure, deployment, or hosting. Bubble's no-code platform is trusted by companies like L'Oréal, HubSpot, and Lyft, making it a powerful tool for startups and enterprises alike.

Bubble not only saves you time by accelerating the app development process, but it also simplifies collaboration across teams. From building a prototype to deploying a full-fledged app, Bubble removes the barriers to entry so anyone can start building.

How to Use Bubble Promo Codes

Unlock great savings on Bubble's pricing plans by using promo codes during checkout. Here's how to use a Bubble promo code:

Choose Your Plan: Visit Bubble's pricing page and select a plan that suits your needs, starting from the Free Plan to the more feature-rich Growth or Team Plans. Enter the Promo Code: At the checkout page, find the "Promo Code" field. Apply the Promo Code: Input your code and click "Apply" to see the discounted price. Complete Your Purchase: Proceed to finalize your order with the reduced rate.

Bubble offers special pricing for students, nonprofits, and educational institutions, making it an even more affordable option for a wide range of users. Some promotional partners, like Secret, also provide exclusive deals, such as $200 in credits for new users.

FAQs About Bubble Promo Codes

What types of plans does Bubble offer?

Bubble provides five different pricing plans, starting with a Free Plan for those looking to explore its features. Paid plans, such as the Starter Plan ($29/month) and Growth Plan ($119/month), offer more advanced features and are designed for scaling businesses. The Team Plan ($349/month) and Enterprise Plan provide even more tools for larger projects and teams.

Can I use a promo code on all Bubble plans?

Yes, most promo codes can be used across all Bubble plans, but it's best to check the specific terms of the code to confirm.

Are there any free trials available?

Yes! Bubble offers a Free Plan that allows you to build and test your app before upgrading to a paid plan. This plan includes a development version, an API connector, and access to a component library.

Can students or nonprofits get discounts?

Yes, Bubble offers special discounts for both students and nonprofits on all its plans. Educational institutions can also access group discounts to support students in learning app development.

What is workload, and how does it affect my plan?

Workload is the metric Bubble uses to measure server resources needed to run and scale your apps. Each plan comes with a certain amount of workload units (WU), and you can purchase more as your app grows. The Starter Plan includes 175,000 workload units, while higher plans like Growth and Team offer 250,000 and 500,000 WU, respectively.

How will I know if I'm reaching my workload limit?

Bubble sends an email notification when you reach 75% of your available workload units and again when you hit 100%.