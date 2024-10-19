Mailchimp is a leading email marketing and automation platform that helps businesses of all sizes connect with their audience. With features like personalized email templates, advanced segmentation, and AI-powered design tools, Mailchimp allows you to create, automate, and analyze your campaigns across multiple channels. Whether you're a small business or an established enterprise, Mailchimp provides the tools you need to optimize your marketing strategy and increase customer engagement.

Mailchimp's Standard plan is perfect for businesses looking to grow, offering AI-powered marketing tools like advanced segmentation, enhanced automation, and data-driven optimization tools. You can send up to 6,000 emails per month to 500 contacts, with the ability to upgrade as your business scales. With the Premium plan, you get even more---priority support, unlimited seats, and migration support for larger teams.

This October, you can take advantage of a 50% discount for 12 months on the Standard and Premium plans, making it an affordable solution for businesses wanting to scale their email marketing efforts.

How to Use Mailchimp Promo Codes

Using a promo code on Mailchimp is easy and straightforward. Here's how to apply it to your plan:

Choose Your Plan: Visit the Mailchimp pricing page and select the Standard or Premium plan based on your email needs. Proceed to Checkout: Once you've added your plan to the cart, click on the checkout button. Enter Promo Code: Look for the "Promo Code" field during the checkout process. Type in the code (e.g., SAVE50) and hit apply to see your savings. Complete Purchase: After the discount has been applied, complete your purchase with the updated price.

Example Promo Codes

SAVE50: Get 50% off the Standard plan for 12 months, including advanced segmentation, enhanced automation, and more.

PREMIUM50: Save 50% on the Premium plan, which includes migration support and priority phone support for larger teams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does the Standard plan include?

The Standard plan offers advanced tools like AI-powered segmentation, custom-coded email templates, and data-driven optimization. It's ideal for businesses looking to scale their email marketing efforts.

Can I upgrade to the Premium plan after using a promo code?

Yes, you can upgrade to the Premium plan at any time and still keep the benefits of the 50% discount for the remainder of your 12-month promotional period.

What happens if I exceed my email or contact limit?

If you go beyond the 6,000 emails or 500 contacts limit on the Standard plan, overage charges may apply. You can always check your usage in your account settings to avoid unexpected costs.

Are there free trials available?

Yes, Mailchimp offers a free trial for larger list sizes. You can contact sales at +1 (800) 330-4838 to discuss your needs and get started.

Do I need to commit to a long-term contract?

No, Mailchimp's plans are flexible. You can cancel or downgrade to the free plan at any time, giving you the freedom to adjust based on your business needs.