Plus, AI is an innovative presentation tool tailored for Google Slides and PowerPoint users, streamlining the presentation creation process with advanced AI capabilities. Ideal for professionals like educators, marketers, and analysts, Plus allows you to produce high-quality presentations in minutes, transforming complex information into visually appealing slides.

Whether you need to generate a complete slide deck from a simple prompt or convert text documents into slides, Plus offers a powerful solution. Its multilingual capabilities make it invaluable for global teams, and its intuitive interface empowers users to focus on content rather than design. With integration in Google Slides, you can edit, share, and collaborate on presentations seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for teams.

How to Use Promo Codes

Redeeming a promo code for Plus AI is simple and saves on your chosen plan. Here's how to use it:

Sign Up: Visit the official Plus AI website and start by signing up.

Select a Plan: Choose the Basic, Pro, Team, or Enterprise plan based on your needs.

Enter the Promo Code: At checkout, look for the promo code field. Enter your code and click "Apply" to see your savings instantly.

For quick guidance:

Visit Plus AI's website. Choose the desired plan. Enter your promo code at checkout. Apply to save.

Whether you're an individual or part of a team, using a promo code is a great way to make Plus AI even more cost-effective.

FAQ

Q: Can I use a promo code on any plan?

A: Yes, most promo codes work across all plans, including Basic, Pro, and Team options. Some codes may not apply to custom Enterprise plans.

Q: Is there a free trial?

A: Yes, Plus AI offers a 7-day free trial that lets you explore its AI features in both Google Slides and PowerPoint.

Q: Can I use Plus AI with other platforms besides Google Slides?

A: Yes, Plus AI also supports PowerPoint, giving you flexibility depending on your preferred presentation software.

Q: What's the difference between the Basic and Pro plans?

A: The Pro plan includes advanced AI features like larger character prompts, document uploads, and enhanced collaboration tools, perfect for teams or users with high-volume needs.

Q: How do I get help if I run into issues?

A: Plus AI provides support tailored to each plan, with white-glove setup and assistance available for Enterprise users.