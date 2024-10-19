Proton VPN offers a reliable and secure VPN service with plans designed to protect your privacy. Known for its Swiss-based infrastructure, open-source approach, and strict no-logs policy, Proton VPN delivers online freedom with plans that include generous discounts and top-tier privacy features.

Description

Proton VPN provides robust privacy tools backed by a no-logs policy and advanced security options. With plans ranging from Proton Free to Proton Plus, Proton VPN ensures there's a suitable option for every need:

Proton Free: A free plan supporting one device with basic VPN features and no ads.

1-Year Plan: Get 50% off, paying €4.99/month (billed at €59.88 for the first 12 months), saving you €60.

2-Year Plan: The best deal with 55% off, priced at €4.49/month (billed at €107.76 for the first 24 months), saving €132.

With 8600+ servers in 110+ countries, split tunneling, ad blocking, and VPN Accelerator for high speeds, Proton VPN offers both functionality and security. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, letting you explore its premium features risk-free.

How to Claim Proton VPN's Best Deals

Proton VPN's discounts are built into the plan options, so you don't need a promo code. Here's how to get started:

Visit the Proton VPN website and select the plan that fits your needs. Choose a subscription duration (1 month, 1 year, or 2 years) to see the savings. Proceed to checkout and complete your payment securely. Activate your plan and enjoy enhanced privacy with no additional steps.

The best savings come with the 2-year plan, which provides the longest-term protection and the highest discount.

FAQ

Does Proton VPN have a free plan?

A: Yes, Proton Free offers a basic plan for one device with no ads or time limits, providing solid security for limited use.

What's included in the Proton Plus subscription?

A: Proton Plus includes ad blocking, split tunneling, VPN Accelerator, and access to 8600+ servers across 110+ countries. It also supports ten devices and offers priority support.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: Yes, Proton VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on paid plans, allowing you to test its services risk-free.

How many devices can I connect with Proton VPN?

A: The Plus plan allows up to 10 devices on a single subscription.

Does Proton VPN keep logs?

A: Proton VPN follows a strict no-logs policy and is based in Switzerland, ensuring robust data privacy and protection.