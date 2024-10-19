Scalingo, a powerful cloud hosting platform, allows developers to seamlessly deploy, manage, and scale applications without worrying about server management. Now, with Scalingo's referral program, you can earn rewards while helping your friends experience the benefits of this platform. In this blog post, we'll break down how you can earn 20% of what your referred friends spend and even receive a special gift as a bonus!

Scalingo offers a fully automated Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that allows developers to manage projects from development to production. With its ability to support multiple programming languages and frameworks like Ruby, Python, NodeJS, and PHP, Scalingo is designed to simplify the process of deploying and scaling applications. This platform removes the need for server management, allowing developers to focus on building and launching applications faster.

To help users save more, Scalingo's referral program enables you to refer your friends and earn 20% of their monthly spending for up to a year. These earnings are given in the form of credits, which are applied to your next bills, helping you cut down on your hosting costs while introducing others to this versatile platform.

How to Use Scalingo's Referral Program

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to take advantage of Scalingo's referral program:

Find your referral link: In your Scalingo dashboard, navigate to the Referrals section under your user settings. You'll find your personal referral link here. Share the link: Copy your referral link and share it with friends, colleagues, or followers. Encourage them to sign up for Scalingo and try out its cloud hosting services. Earn credits: Once your referred friend signs up and starts using Scalingo, you will receive 20% of what they spend each month as credits. Track your referrals: You can track how many users signed up through your referral link in the referral panel on your dashboard. Scalingo keeps the process transparent, making it easy to monitor your earnings. Get a gift: If you successfully refer three friends, Scalingo will send you a special 100% organic cotton t-shirt as a token of appreciation.

FAQ

Q: How long can I earn from a referral?

A: You can earn 20% of what your referred friends spend for 12 months after their account creation. These earnings are automatically converted into credits that can be applied to your future invoices.

Q: Where can I find my referral link?

A: Your personal referral link can be found in the Referrals section of your Scalingo dashboard under user settings. Simply copy it and share it with your network.

Q: Is there a limit to how much I can earn through referrals?

A: No, there is no limit to how much you can earn. The more users you refer, the more credits you can accumulate toward your invoices.

Q: How do I qualify for the Scalingo t-shirt?

A: To receive the t-shirt, you need to refer three friends who have signed up using your link and paid their first bill. Afterward, contact Scalingo at marketing@scalingo.com to claim your gift.

Q: What types of projects can be hosted on Scalingo?

A: Scalingo supports a wide range of projects, including web development, database management, and IoT applications. It offers flexibility with various programming languages and database options like MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and MySQL.