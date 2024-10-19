SendFox is an email marketing platform designed to simplify the way content creators, podcasters, and businesses engage with their audiences. With features like automated email campaigns, custom landing pages, and form creation, SendFox makes it easy to grow your email list and nurture leads---without blowing your budget.

Unlike other email marketing tools that are confusing and expensive, SendFox offers an affordable lifetime deal that provides access to all the essential features, including unlimited email sends, automated sequences, and detailed analytics, with no ongoing subscription costs.

SendFox is built for simplicity, making it easy to schedule emails, automate sequences, and track key metrics like open rates, click rates, and list growth. It integrates with over 30 popular tools, including Zapier and Sumo.com, allowing you to connect your email marketing with other parts of your business effortlessly.

Whether you're a content creator looking to engage with your audience or a business owner needing a cost-effective email marketing solution, SendFox is a smart choice. You can even build branded landing pages and opt-in forms to capture leads directly from your website.

For a one-time payment of $49, you can get lifetime access to SendFox and never worry about monthly fees again.

How to Use SendFox Promo Codes

Here's how to apply promo codes and take advantage of the lifetime deal:

Choose Your Plan: Visit the SendFox website and select the plan that fits your contact needs. Plans start from License Tier 1 with 5,000 contacts. Proceed to Checkout: Once you've selected the plan, proceed to the checkout page. Enter Promo Code: If a promo code is available, look for the "Enter Promo Code" field. Input the code (e.g., SEND50OFF) and click apply. See the Discount: Once the code is applied, you'll see the updated price reflecting the discount. Complete Your Purchase: Finalize your purchase and start using SendFox for your email marketing campaigns.

Popular Promo Codes for SendFox

SEND50OFF: Get 50% off your first payment for a lifetime license.

FREEADDON: Receive the Empire Add-On free for one month with any purchase of a lifetime plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is included in the Lifetime Plan?

The Lifetime Plan includes unlimited email sends, automated email sequences, custom landing pages, and detailed analytics. Depending on the license tier, you can manage anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 contacts.

Can I upgrade my plan later?

Yes, you can upgrade between different license tiers at any time. Each tier offers a higher contact limit, and you can scale up as your audience grows.

Does SendFox offer a free trial?

While there's no traditional free trial, SendFox does offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try the service risk-free. If it doesn't meet your expectations, you can get a full refund within 60 days.

Can I remove SendFox branding?

Yes, you can remove SendFox branding from your emails by subscribing to the Empire Add-On for $10/month. This also unlocks additional premium features.