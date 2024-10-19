Visitor Tracking is an advanced analytics platform that gives you the tools to monitor your website's performance in real time. It provides in-depth insights into visitor behavior, session tracking, funnel performance, and customer journeys, making it easier for you to boost conversions and sales. With a sleek, intuitive interface, Visitor Tracking ensures you can analyze your data quickly without slowing down your site. Whether you manage one website or multiple, this platform consolidates all your metrics into a unified dashboard, helping you keep tabs on all your projects.

Visitor Tracking is designed for bloggers, ecommerce sites, and marketers who want granular data on visitor behavior. It's also a great alternative to popular tools like Google Analytics, Hotjar, and Mixpanel.

How to Use Visitor Tracking Promo Codes

You can save on Visitor Tracking plans by using promo codes during checkout. Here's how to apply your promo code:

Choose a Plan: Visit the pricing page and select the plan that fits your needs. Whether you're starting with the Starter Plan ($19/month) or going for higher pageview limits, there's a plan for everyone. Enter Your Promo Code: During checkout, find the "Promo Code" field and input your code. Apply the Code: Click "Apply" to see the discount applied to your selected plan. Complete the Purchase: Finalize your order and enjoy the savings.

Visitor Tracking offers plans based on pageviews, starting with 10,000 pageviews per month on the Starter Plan. As your traffic grows, you can upgrade to plans that support up to 1 million page views per month or even more with custom pricing. The platform also includes a 7-day free trial for users to explore its features before committing to a paid plan.

FAQs About Visitor Tracking Promo Codes

Can I add multiple websites to my account?

Yes, you can add an unlimited number of websites to your Visitor Tracking account, making it easy to monitor all your projects in one place.

How does funnel tracking work?

Visitor Tracking offers funnel tracking that lets you see exactly where visitors drop off in the funnel. You can analyze each step to understand what's working and where improvements are needed, helping you increase conversions.

What happens if I exceed my pageview limit?

If you go over your plan's pageview limit, Visitor Tracking will notify you and give you the option to upgrade to a plan with more capacity. If you choose not to upgrade, tracking will pause until the start of the next month.

Is there a refund policy?

Yes, if you are not satisfied with Visitor Tracking within seven days of your purchase, you can request a full refund.

Can I share my account with teammates or clients?

Yes, you can add additional users to Premium and Platinum plans. Premium plans allow up to 3 users, while Platinum plans offer unlimited users, making it ideal for teams or agencies working on multiple projects.

What makes Visitor Tracking different from other analytics tools?

Unlike traditional analytics tools, Visitor Tracking provides real-time session tracking, a unified website portfolio, and passive conversion tracking. This combination offers you complete visibility into your website's performance and customer journeys without requiring any technical setup.